Travelers gearing up for the Labor Day weekend should brace for heavy congestion, especially if headed eastbound across major mountain passes. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has released critical travel information for the upcoming holiday weekend.
For those journeying via Interstate 90 between North Bend and Cle Elum, traffic is predicted to significantly swell on Friday, Sept. 1. Drivers can anticipate above-average congestion on the roadway from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The next spike in congestion will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2. The entirety of Sunday will see moderate to heavy traffic for eastbound I-90 travelers, but by Monday night, traffic is expected to return to its regular flow.
However, westbound travelers on I-90 should remain alert, as while Friday through Saturday will observe typical traffic, Sunday will experience a surge, initiating around noon and lasting until about 5 p.m. The heavy traffic will resume at 9 a.m. on Monday, persisting through 7 p.m. It’s projected that by Tuesday, the congestion will ease, restoring near-normal traffic levels.
Elsewhere, those opting for US 2 should be prepared for busier roads. Eastbound US 2 travelers will confront heavy traffic on Friday between noon and 3 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, and a significant bottleneck around 11 a.m. on Sunday.
In contrast, westbound US 2 offers a smoother journey for most of the weekend. However, heavy congestion is looming on Sunday around 4 p.m. Monday morning between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. will also see increased traffic. Although there will be above-average traffic volumes on Tuesday, it is expected to hover only in the moderate to heavy range.
Travelers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and consider alternate routes or off-peak hours to navigate the mountain passes.