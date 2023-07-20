QUINCY - We now know that the city of Quincy's random group of purple street lights are not intended to be festive or save energy.
The arrangement of the unconventional-looking lamps can be found at the roundabout intersecting SR 28/F St with 13th Ave/Rd F on the west end of town.
The installation of the LED street lights was the responsibility of WSDOT. However, the state says lights are a manufacturer delivery error and defect. The lights were installed earlier this year.
The lights are expected to be replaced sometime this summer.
It's unknown if some drivers actually enjoy the color change.