Diminishing habitat is prompting the state of Washington to take a harder look at the western gray squirrel.
The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is suggesting that the rodent be listed as 'endangered' due to loss of habitat, fragmentation, degradation, wildfires, highway mortality, and disease.
The squirrel occupies oak woodlands and conifer forests in Klickitat and Yakima Counties, low to mid-elevation conifer forests in Okanogan and Chelan Counties, and oak woodlands and conifer forests in Pierce and Thurston Counties. The North Cascades population is the only one living outside the range of Oregon white oak in Washington.
“We are recommending this change to the conservation status of the western gray squirrel, which is currently listed as threatened in the state, primarily due to habitat loss and fragmentation,” said Taylor Cotten, WDFW Conservation Assessment Section Manager. “We also recognize multiple existing and potential threats to the species across its range. The Department’s conservation concern for the western gray squirrel has increased since the last periodic status review, suggesting that uplisting may be appropriate.”
The Washington State Fish and Wildlife Commission plans to consider the squirrel's status sometime during the summer of 2023. It's seeking public comment on the critter's status review.
The draft periodic status review for western gray squirrel is now available on WDFW’s website. The public can submit written comments on the document via email or by postal mail to Taylor Cotten, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, P.O. Box 43141, Olympia, WA 98504-3200.
The western gray squirrel (Sciurus griseus) is the largest tree squirrel native to the Pacific Northwest and is distinguishable by its very long, bushy tail that is primarily gray with white-frosted edges.
More information is available on WDFW’s At-Risk Species webpage.