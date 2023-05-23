WENATCHEE - Wenatchee's gay and ethnic communities is reportedly 'fuming' after one of its large banners promoting the Wenatchee Pride Festival was allegedly defaced twice in two days. Catherine Houser, president of Wenatchee Pride, says her organization and the LGBTQ+ community is being targeted.
"We wish there was a word to describe the feeling of being angry and sad, wanting to scream and cry at the same time. We wish there was a world where queer people didn’t have to live in communities where people try to destroy our Pride Festival banners and then tell us we’re indoctrinating their children. Unfortunately, this is the world that we live in and this is happening in Wenatchee," Wenatchee Pride wrote on its Facebook page.
Houser says the Pride banner that is fastened to two stakes in front of the Apple Blossom Festival building was cut in half. The damaged banner was found Tuesday morning at around 8 a.m. On Saturday, Houser says the banner was found partially torn. Houser says it looked like someone tried uprooting the stakes and tried to pull the banner off the of the zip ties.
"We don’t believe that it’s a coincidence that our banner was cut in half on the same day that community members are planning a coordinated attack on queer literature at the Wenatchee School Board Meeting," explained Wenatchee Pride.
Houser says the sign will be salvaged and erected again, only this time...it will be reinforced.
"Like the sign, certain people who are oppressed will keep coming back stronger, and that's what we'll continue to do in Wenatchee. We're not going anywhere," Houser emphasized.
The Wenatchee Pride Festival is on June 3 at Memorial Park in Wenatchee.