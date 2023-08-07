SKYKOMISH – A Sedro Wooley man has been airlifted to a Seattle Hospital after a three-vehicle crash west of Stevens Pass on Saturday.
65-year-old William Bruders of Sedro Wooley was going west on US 2 just west of Skykomish when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle on its driver’s side. The oncoming vehicle that was hit was driven by 36-year-old Pablo Ibanez-Teruel of Vancouver, British Columbia.
A third vehicle driven by 63-year-old Jonathan Dominguez of Makawao, Hawaii and 58-year-old Cynthia Dominguez of Wenatchee riding as passenger swerved to avoid Bruders’ and Pablo’s crashed cars and went into the ditch.
The Dominguez family was not hurt, but Bruders, Pablo and Pablo’s passenger were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.
Troopers say Bruders’ inattention led to the crash.