WENATCHEE - The search is on for a dog that was stolen in front of staff at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society on Thursday.
The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society says three adult males acted like they wanted to do a meet-and-greet with staff in hopes of adopting the 2-year-old black and white boxer/pit bull mix. When the trio was allowed to walk the dog in the shelter's backyard area, they opened the back gate in front of staff and walked out with the animal, loading it into the back of a pickup truck. The staff member who saw the theft contacted other staff and police were summoned to the scene. The culprits had already left by the time police arrived and are still at large.
Humane Society staff say the dog has anxiety issues and its previous owner was forced to forfeit the animal.
“Harvey is a loving dog with special needs and is currently on medication. We are asking our community to help with locating him and returning him safely,” says WVHS Executive Director James Pumphrey.
The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is offering a $1,000 reward for Harvey’s safe return.
Individuals with any information about the whereabouts of Harvey are encouraged to contact Wenatchee Police Department at 509- 663-9911.