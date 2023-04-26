WENATCHEE - According to the Spokesman Review, the beleaguered electronic medical records system with a bad rap at military hospitals across the country, including Wenatchee, experienced an hours-long outage on Tuesday.
Internet emails obtained by the Spokesman Review indicated that the outage rendered the computer system useless for at least five hours. The Oracle Cerner medical records system experienced an complete outage for four hours.
The system is currently being scrutinized by Congress due to ongoing glitches that span back to the rollout of the new system in 2017 and 2020.
Shortly after the system went down, Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Spokane was the first eastern Washington lawmaker to acknowledge the outage.
“The Oracle Cerner electronic health record system has been a complete failure,” McMorris Rodgers said in a statement. “It has caused serious harm to patients, devastated morale amongst employees and providers, and created a crisis of confidence for veterans.”
8th District Congresswoman Kim Schrier has also voiced her concerns about the medical records system.
“All of this is not just delaying their care – is is compromising their care,” Schrier said. “If you’ve dedicated your life to protecting our country, it’s really our responsibility to make sure you get the best service and the best care. And at least for the past year, … the VA’s really failing our veterans.”
The Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane has an outpatient clinic in Wenatchee. The clinic is called Elwood "Bud" Link Outpatient Clinic.