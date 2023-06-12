CASHMERE - A 19-year-old Wenatchee man is being faulted for causing four vehicles to wreck, including his own, north of Blewett Pass on Monday.
Shortly after 12:00 p.m., troopers say Dominic Henley fell asleep at the wheel going south on US 97, resulting in him drifting into oncoming traffic.
Henley's vehicle sideswiped an oncoming SUV driven by 71-year-old William Deters of Wenatchee and continued on into oncoming traffic, colliding with another vehicle piloted by 33-year-old Dustin Sayre of Wenatchee.
Deters' vehicle ended up spinning into oncoming traffic and was struck by 51-year-old Michael Nordin of Raymond.
Henley, Sayre, Nordin, and Nordin's three passengers were hurt. Deters was the only person who managed to escape the collision uninjured.
Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the wreck.
It appeared that no one sustained serious enough injuries to be airlifted.