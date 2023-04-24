WENATCHEE - A local girl has gone missing and her parents need your help.
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 15-year-old Jasmine Morales-Silva has been missing since April 9.
She is described as being 5 feet and 4 inches tall with brown hair and green eyes, weighing 140 pounds. A family member who didn't want to be identified says Jasmine has a tattoo of three dots on her left hand in the form of a triangle and a tattoo that reads 'fx3' on her inner ankle. The triangle signifies 'mi vida loca' which in Spanish translates to 'my crazy life,' insignia that associates someone with the gang lifestyle but not a gang itself. The 'fx3' represents Florencia 13; a gang that is affiliated with the Mexican mafia named after the Florence area of Los Angeles.
The unnamed source says Jasmine has gang ties.
"...a boy she really like was (in a local gang). “The party boys” some of them are from southside locos and some are from brook city gang." She says the 14-year-old boy's name is Riley Orozco Wagner aka 'Lil Rascal.'
The family member says her biological mom, who has no legal rights, has tried to kidnap Jasmine before. Jasmine's mom's name is Cassandra Chute and also has gang ties, according to the source.
The family member says Jasmine never gave friends or family any indication that she was going to leave. Jasmine had reportedly left all her clothes behind the night she went missing.
Authorities don't know if Jasmine vanished voluntarily or was taken.
If see someone that you think is Jasmine or if you think you saw her recently, call 911.