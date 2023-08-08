WENATCHEE - On Tuesday, the Wenatchee School District announced that it has joined a multi-district class action lawsuit against social media giants Meta (formerly Facebook), YouTube, and Snapchat.
The lawsuit alleges that the platforms have not provided safe environments for students, leading to social, emotional, and physical harm, as well as the disruption of learning environments.
The lawsuit, representing multiple school districts, seeks systemic changes to the companies' policies and practices, as well as financial damages incurred by the districts due to the companies' alleged negligence.
In an exclusive statement to Source ONE News contributor Dominick Bonny, Wenatchee School District Superintendent Kory Kalahar emphasized the district's commitment to supporting students and families in the face of social media challenges. He said, “The rationale behind joining the lawsuit is to support our students and families in what they’ve experienced with social media. There’s a double-edged sword with social media when there are great things that happen, but there are also a lot of negative things that happen, and what we’re seeing the outcomes in our public school system is there are a lot of mental health concerns that come from social media.”
Kalahar also stressed the importance of parental supervision in the use of social media. “Not to create panic with our families and our parents, but to let them know that an online presence in social media also necessitates parents’ supervision and guidance.”
While the superintendent was clear about the district's concern and action, he also conveyed uncertainty about the outcome of the litigation. “I don’t know what the outcome of the litigation will be. In fact, I wouldn’t say I have a feeling if it will win, lose or draw at this point, but I know that it’s something that we’re passionate about with the school district in just making sure that everyone understands that social media has great value but it also has some negative repercussions.”
Kalahar told Bonny that joining the legal effort comes at no cost to the school district.
Earlier this month, the Quincy School District announced it united with other districts in the fight to further regulate social media when it comes to minors. The lawsuit was originally filed by the Seattle School District back in January.
The lawsuit seeks monetary recompense for the school district and requests that the courts label the actions of social media companies as a public nuisance, in accordance with Washington state law.