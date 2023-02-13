WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District has announced the three finalist for the superintendent position.
Dr. Kory Kalahar, Dr. Nicolas Wade and Tavis Peterson will participate in the final round of interviews for the position on Feb. 21, 23 and 27, according to the district. Each finalist will participate in a full-day interview consisting of group meetings and interviews, building and community tours and a public forum.
The public forums for each candidate are scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 (Nicolas Wade), Feb. 23 (Tavis Peterson) and Feb. 27 (Kory Kalahar).
Kalahar is currently Wenatchee School District’s assistant executive director of learning and teaching. Born and raised in Wenatchee, he has also served as assistant principal at Wenatchee High School and principal at WestSide High School.
Wade most recently served as superintendent Elmwood Park CUSD and Lexington County School District Two in West Columbia, South Carolina. Wade has also served as a classroom teacher and building administrator.
Peterson is in his fifth year as assistant superintendent of the Wapato School District and has worked in the state public schools system for more than 23 years.
The Wenatchee School board is expected to make a selection at a meeting toward the end of the month. The new superintendent is scheduled to begin July 1.