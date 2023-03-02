WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District board has selected Kory Kalahar to serve as interim superintendent.
The board offered Kalahar a two-year contract as interim superintendent, with an option to convert into a permanent contract at any time. Kalahar will begin his position on July 1.
Kalahar has worked for the Wenatchee School District for 24 years. For the last 16 years, he has served as assistant principal, principal and assistant executive director of Learning and Teaching.
“We had three incredible candidates at the end of our search,” said board President Maria Íñiguez. “Kory rose to the top because of his steadfast commitment to achieving courageous educational outcomes for Wenatchee students and his ability to garner the trust and support of stakeholders during a time when we face many significant challenges. We look forward to Kory’s transition into this new role as interim superintendent and a smooth handoff from Bill Eagle.”
Eagle has served as interim superintendent since Paul Gordon announced his departure last spring.
The other two finalists for the position were Tavis Peterson, the assistant superintendent for the Wapato School District, and Nicolas Wade, who most recently served as a superintendent in South Carolina.