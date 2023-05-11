WENATCHEE – An event that aims to be among the most inclusive occasions in the region is slated for June 3 at Memorial Park in Wenatchee.
Coordinated by Wenatchee Pride, the 2023 Wenatchee Pride Festival intends to celebrate diversity, while promoting anti-racism as well as recognition of the queer community and its heterosexual supporters.
The event is family-friendly, featuring live entertainment, vendors, youth activity, food trucks, a beer garden and more.
“Wenatchee pride is devoted to their mission of inclusivity, equity, and anti-racism,” shares Marlene Curiel, Vice President of Wenatchee Pride. “We strive to create a community of love and visibility free of fear. Our annual event welcomes all to celebrate queer joy and the queer pioneers that paved the way for us.”
Event planning duo, Cece Byrd and Ashley Peterson, added “Events are a great way to bring the community together. Being able to celebrate ourselves with our community really enforces our sense of belonging and existence. The event team is excited to welcome everyone to celebrate joy with us!”
For more information, visit the Wenatchee Pride website: https://www.wenatcheepride.org/2023-pride-festival-information.