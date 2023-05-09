Oktoberfest enthusiasts will once again have two different events to choose from in north central Washington this fall with the announcement of two beer-centric events between Wenatchee and Leavenworth.
It's the second year the since the pandemic that any Oktoberfest event will be held. The pandemic prompted the cancellation of the Oktoberfest in Leavenworth in 2020 and 2021.
In 2022, the city of Leavenworth opted to part ways with the longtime event organizer, Projekt Bayern, and decided form its own rendition of Oktoberfest to take it more family friendly. The move by the city prompted Projekt Bayern to take its version of Oktoberfest to the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.
Both events will be held on the same days this autumn: Sept. 29-30, Oct. 6-7 and Oct. 13-14.
Tickets for the Leavenworth Oktoberfest go on sale in July.