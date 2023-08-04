WENATCHEE – On July 17, 2023, a Wenatchee man, Steven Frank, pled guilty to third-degree theft in the Chelan County Superior Court.
The verdict followed an investigation completed by Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU). Frank was ordered to pay $1,324 in restitution and $500 in court fees, bringing the total repayment to $1,824.
The case originated from a two-vehicle collision on October 1, 2020, in which Frank was involved. At the time, Frank's Chevy pickup was uninsured. However, later the same day, Frank purchased an insurance policy from Progressive, without mentioning the recent crash.
The day following the accident, Frank filed a claim with Progressive, falsely stating that the collision occurred after he had procured his insurance policy. However, the insurance company performed its own investigation due to the suspicious newness of the policy.
Through their investigations, Progressive discovered that the Wenatchee Police Department had received a report of the collision before Frank had purchased his policy. On unearthing this deception, Progressive denied Frank’s claim for $3,156.56. They subsequently referred the case to CIU for a criminal investigation, as required by state law.
CIU specializes in investigating insurance fraud and works in collaboration with allied law enforcement agencies and state and local prosecutors on criminal cases. Insurance fraud, such as the case of Steven Frank, is a serious offense and is estimated to cost the average family between $400 and $700 per year in increased premiums.
By state law, insurance companies are obligated to report cases of fraud to the insurance commissioner. Insurance Commissioner Kreidler encourages anyone who suspects insurance fraud to report it to his office's investigators.