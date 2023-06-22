OKANOGAN - A Wenatchee man is behind bars after he allegedly stole a donation tip jar from a store in Tonasket and was caught stealing from Walmart later that same day.
Rose Isler owns the Aeneas Valley Country Store in Tonasket.
On June 18, Rose says a man by the name of Shane Rockwell of Wenatchee walked into her store and stole a donation tip jar containing $1,385 in cash used to purchase raffle tickets and raise funds for the Aeneas Valley Community Foundation. Aeneas Valley Community Foundation (AVCF) is a non-profit that supports local children in need.
Shane was allegedly caught on a security camera stealing the jar and was met in the parking lot by Rose and her associates. During the confrontation, Shane apologized and gave the jar back, but had already pocketed over $1,000 of the funds, according to Rose. Rose says Shane sped out of the parking striking her.
Later that day, Rose says she was contacted by the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office after filing a report and was informed that Shane had been arrested after attempting to walk out of the Omak Walmart with around $1,900 in merchandise.
Rockwell faces charges and other charges stemming from the incident at the Aeneas Valley Country Store are pending, owners told Source ONE News.
As of today, Rockwell remains jailed.