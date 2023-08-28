WENATCHEE – Kade Devereaux's decision to enroll in Wenatchee High School's "Intro to Podcast and Audio Storytelling" course led to unexpected national acclaim. His podcast, "The Crash at Sea," secured an honorable mention in the prestigious New York Times 6th annual student podcast contest, distinguishing itself among over 1,100 submissions.
The contest permitted students to choose any subject, provided the content was wrapped up in a concise five minutes. Devereaux's captivating narrative delves into a fishing boat and cargo ship's collision off the Oregon coast, uniquely recounted from his grandpa and dad's experiences.
Being a newcomer to podcasting, Devereaux's journey was both challenging and enlightening, largely thanks to the mentorship of his instructor, Brandon Harle. The technology aspect was a steep learning curve for Devereaux, but the opportunity to experiment creatively was apparently fulfilling.
Throughout the course, Harle introduced his students to a variety of exemplary podcasts, both professional and student-produced, from all over the country. Equipped with these references and the necessary tools, students were set on a path to craft their unique audio stories. Their final assignments, these podcasts, were then sent to the renowned New York Times contest.
According to Harle, audio storytelling's allure lies in its ability to create vivid sensory experiences. Devereaux excelled at this, integrating music and sound effects to enhance the story's atmosphere. He used everyday items to mimic the sounds of ocean waves and ship collisions and drew on his theater background to enhance the narration, making every word count.
While Devereaux remains undecided about continuing in the world of podcasting, the insights he's gained from the course have left a lasting impact. Harle, reflecting on Devereaux's accomplishment, mentioned that he had been familiar with the story for many years. When he learned that Devereaux chose to adapt it for his podcast, he believed it was an inspired choice, given the narrative's inherent drama and the depth Devereaux brought to it through his skills.
The podcast and audio storytelling course at Wenatchee High is in the spotlight with success stories like Devereaux's. Harle, in association with the WSD Career and Technical Education department, is focusing on further enhancing the curriculum and updating equipment to align closely with industry standards, ensuring students receive a relevant and impactful education in podcasting's expansive world.