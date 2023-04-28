WENATCHEE - A 6-year-old girl scout from Wenatchee has earned the opportunity to raise the Seahawks' 12th man flag this season.
Etta Witham will hoist the flag at Lumen Field because of her recent success in selling more girl scout cookies than most. In fact, Etta's mom told Source ONE News that she sold a total of 1,800 boxes, which equates to about 68,000 cookies.
The lofty sales totals put Etta at her goal, granting her the ability to represent the 12th man this season prior to kick off at a Seahawks home game as part of the Girl Scouts' cookie-selling incentives.
Etta's mom says it isn't determined which home game she'll get to perform the honors for the Seahawks' fan base. Her mom told media that the heavy use of social media, announcing where Etta will be selling her cookies, contributed to her daughter's success.
The 1st grader is a new girl scout, having joined the new troop in August of 2022.