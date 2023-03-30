WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Foothills trail systems is set to reopen on April 1.
Several trails are closed every year to provide winter refuge for mule deer and other wildlife, typically from Dec. 1 to April 1.
“We want to thank everyone for giving local herds some space,” stated Von Pope, Chelan PUD wildlife biologist. “The greening of the foothills provides their first source of good calories for months.
Chelan PUD manages Home Water Wildlife Preserve, about 960 acres at Sage Hills, as part of its federal license to operate Rock Island Dam. Winter closures are a condition of the permitted seasonal trail use.
Chelan-Douglas Land Trust and the city of Wenatchee also close public access to more than 2,200 acres of open space adjacent to PUD property during winter months.
Higher elevations and north-facing aspects of the trails, specifically on Horse Lake Reserve, may still be covered in snow or muddy. The PUD asks hikers to avoid the muddy trails as the soft surfaces are vulnerable to damage.
The check current trail systems, visit the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust website.