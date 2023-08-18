A Wenatchee-based construction company with a Hawaiian office is being credited for saving a burned puppy last week. On Thursday, Source ONE News reported about Goodfellow Bros. Construction donating money and resources to help wildfire victims and resources to preserve Lahaina's 150-year-old tree. Maui's Humane Society is crediting the builder with coming to the rescue of Roman the dog.
When the Lahaina fires started on Tuesday, Aug. 8, Roman was in the care of a dog sitter in Lahaina. Facing the menacing flames, the sitter took to the Lahaina waters to find safety, but Roman, in his fear, dashed down the street.
By Thursday, the staff of Goodfellow Bros discovered Roman. He was then entrusted to a kind-hearted individual who took him to Ma'alaea harbor. From there, a humane enforcement officer transported him to the Maui Humane Society for medical attention. Roman had burns on his paws, legs, back, and body.
Thanks to his microchip, the Maui Humane Society was able to contact his owners, who hurried to the shelter to reunite with their beloved pet. Roman is now safely back with his family, or ohana, and is reportedly recovering well, as shared by his grateful owners.