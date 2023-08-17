WENATCHEE — In a heartfelt act of solidarity, the Wenatchee-based Goodfellow Bros. Construction (GBI) is extending a helping hand to those deeply affected by the devastating wildfires that recently swept through Maui. The tragedy struck close to home for GBI, which for over half a century has had the privilege of calling Maui one of its satellite homes.
"It's a place we hold dear, a place that has embraced us with open arms, where generations of families have contributed to our company and the community to proudly build the essential infrastructure that supports our daily lives," the company stated. "The roots we've cultivated here run deep, making the recent events all the more profound."
GBI has promptly committed funds to the Hawaii Community Foundation and the United Way of Maui to address critical needs. The aid will cater to the urgent requirements such as shelter, sustenance, and financial assistance for the affected residents. The company has also expressed intentions to explore more avenues to amplify their support in the coming days and weeks.
Going beyond just financial contributions, GBI crews have displayed exemplary courage, resilience, and compassion. These teams have been working side by side with the first responders, putting in immense efforts to contain the wildfires and aid in recovery.
In the midst of this immense tragedy, Hawaii Magazine reports that the historic Lahaina banyan tree, one of Hawaiʻi's oldest trees and a beloved landmark, has survived the destructive wildfires. Planted in 1873 and standing over 60 feet high today, the tree has been a symbol of hope and strength for the community.
Steve Nimz, an expert arborist, recently inspected the tree and confirmed its survival, finding live tissue in its cambium. "The tree shows signs that it could recover, and there isn't reason to give up hope on it," Nimz said. It's believed the tree's exceptional growth over the years, with its 46 major trunks and a vast number of aerial roots, played a crucial role in its survival.
To ensure its recovery, a team of arborists has devised a rigorous daily watering program. Stepping up once again, GBI has offered its water trucks to ensure the Lahaina banyan remains sufficiently watered.
For the island of Maui and particularly for Lahaina, the path to recovery may be long. Yet, the resilience of its community, combined with the unwavering support from entities like GBI, makes a future return to normalcy promising.
As the company reaffirms, "Our commitment to the welfare of the communities we serve is deeply ingrained in our culture. In moments of crisis, this commitment defines who we are."