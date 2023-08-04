WENATCHEE — The Indigenous Roots & Reparation Foundation (IRRF), a leading nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of Indigenous culture, tradition, and language, is celebrating a significant milestone in its journey.
The organization recently welcomed its first employee and secured a new office location at The Mercantile in downtown Wenatchee.
IRRF was established in 2021 by Indigenous leaders with a mission to educate and advocate for the protection of Indigenous history and culture. Among its initiatives is the development of a space on ancestral lands, allowing tribal members to practice traditions, conduct ceremonies, and promote fellowship. This space also functions as a haven for tribal members displaced by wildfires.
The foundation's ethos centers on community engagement, Earth preservation, recognition of the intrinsic value of all species and ecosystems, and striving towards balanced, sustainable human activity.
The Board of Directors proudly announced the hiring of the organization's first employee, Dora Campos. Campos will serve as the Administrative & Event Coordinator for IRRF, bringing her decade of experience as an educator to the role. Based in Wenatchee, Campos is known for her dedication to guiding, supporting, and inspiring youth to realize their potential.
Campos has expertly navigated the challenges of the pandemic era as a remote educator and has built strong community foundations. She boasts a broad range of skills in strategy, bilingual communication, and technology, and she envisions a future where learning is recognized as a transformative experience.
Adding to the organization's growth, IRRF has also secured a location at The Mercantile, a popular co-working space in downtown Wenatchee. This move provides a welcoming meeting space for those interested in learning more about IRRF and its initiatives. Appointments can be scheduled with Campos, offering residents the opportunity to engage directly with the foundation's work.
Contact Dora Campos at IRRF to learn more about their initiatives and how you can get involved in preserving the rich culture and traditions of the Indigenous tribes.
For more about this organization, go to: https://www.indigenousrrf.org/.