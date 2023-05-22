ELLENSBURG - The city of Ellensburg has officially approved the design of the 100-year anniversary mural thanks to three artists from Wenatchee. The city of Ellensburg announced its selection of the design and the artists on Monday.
The trio will paint a 40 foot-by-40 foot Ellensburg Rodeo mural on the west face of the water tower on Craig's Hill above the rodeo grounds.
The three artists who were selected are Marlin Peterson, Heather Dappen, and Ellen Bruex; they are known as the 'Rural Mural Plural.' The three members have artistic specialties that encompass digital design, anatomical realism, and typography.
The selected design, by The Rural Mural Plural, depicts a classic roping scene from the Ellensburg Rodeo, calf roping with the text “Ellensburg 100 Rodeo.” Minor refinements to the design will be made before the installation, which is expected to start in mid-June.
The mural was selected unanimously by a committee after reviewing 20 artist applications, and three finalist design proposals. The cost is $22,000 paid from the lodging tax tourism funds.
The Ellensburg Rodeo is one of the most popular rodeos in North America and is covered by national media networks like ESPN.
The Ellensburg Rodeo happens every Labor Day weekend.