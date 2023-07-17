ELLENSBURG - Heather Dappen and Marlin Peterson of Wenatchee celebrated and were celebrated by the Ellensburg community on Monday upon completion of the Ellensburg Rodeo 100-year anniversary mural.
The duo got to do the honors of severing the ribbon with local leaders present.
The city of Ellensburg selected Dappen, Peterson and Ellen Bruex to do the painting of the mural on a water tower above the rodeo grounds back in May. Bruex was not present for the ceremony.
The project took close to two months from start to finish.
The trio completed the mural two weeks before the deadline. The 40-foot-by-40-foot mural was painted on the west face of the tower, facing the rodeo grounds for all to see during the 100th Ellensburg Rodeo this Labor Day weekend.
The city of Ellensburg budgeted $22,000 for the painting of the mural. Artists were compensated for their time as was the cost of supplies.