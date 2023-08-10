WENATCHEE - The Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center is making headlines this week after its dance class dedicated one of its performances to the tragedy that has been unfolding in Hawaii.
A devastating wildfire broke out earlier this week in Lahaina on the island of Maui. As of Thursday, authorities say the wildfire has claimed 53 lives and transformed Lahaina into an ashy wasteland.
The Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center's hula class was already scheduled to perform during lunch on Thursday, but the ensemble led by Rosalie Ivanich of Cashmere, a native of O'ahu, decided to dedicated the dance to those stricken by the devastation.
Ivanich says while she and family living on O'ahu don't know anyone directly impacted, she says any incident of that magnitude affects everyone living on the islands.
The wildfire is already the state's deadliest natural disaster since a 1960 tsunami killed 61 people on the Big Island, the death toll will likely rise further as search and rescue operations continue this week.
Ivanich says a second rendition of the dance that was performed today will take place at Pybus Public Market in Wenatchee on August 18 at 12:30 p.m.