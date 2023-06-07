SPOKANE - On Wednesday, the National Weather Service office out of Spokane confirmed that the first 100-degree days of the year in north central Washington were recorded in Wenatchee and Ephrata on Wednesday.
The temperature held at 100 degrees in Ephrata at around 3:45 p.m. and Wenatchee at 6:15 p.m. For Wenatchee, it was the third earliest day for 100-degree temperatures for the year. The earliest triple digit day was recorded on May 30, 1986. On that same day in history, Ephrata experienced its earliest 100-degree day of the year on record. June 7 marked the sixth earliest 100-degree day for Ephrata in history.
Source ONE News spoke to National Weather Service Meteorologist Rachael Fewkes about why we're seeing such warm temperatures.
"We've been under a ridge of high pressure the past couple days with a center of low pressure to our south over California/Nevada. Warm air from the south has been circling around that low and up toward us, and minimal cloud cover has allowed the sun to heat up the surface quite efficiently throughout the daytime hours. The combination of those two things has led to high temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average."
Temperatures are expected to settle back down into the 70's on Friday, but will climb back into the 90's by Monday and will take another tumble into the 70's by mid-next week. Heavier rains are expected this Friday with accumulations of .25 inches to an inch expected in the region.