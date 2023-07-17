SOAP LAKE - An eerily similar scenario involving a brutal domestic violence attack has grabbed the attention of a local family who say their loved one was lost to the blind rage of a scornful ex-companion post separation.
The family of the late Yanira Cedillos of Moses Lake vocalized their concerns after Alma Cielo Acevedo of Quincy was stabbed while working at her new business, Tutti Frutti, in Soap Lake last Thursday; a business that only she owned as the sole proprietor unlike the previous businesses she owned with her husband and alleged attacker, Samuel Montoya. Alma was stabbed in the neck multiple times in what police say was the by-product of a jealous fit following the married couple's separation. It's the third high-profile story involving Hispanic women trying to get out of a relationship and face deadly consequences as a result.
The body of Estela Torres of the Basin City area was found in Connell earlier this month after authorities say she was murdered by her husband after she refused to reconcile with him.
As for Yanira, she was allegedly murdered by ex-boyfriend Juan Gastelum in Moses Lake in 2022.
"The number of women losing their lives in our community has increased rapidly. The lack of consequences, criminal punishment, and low sentencing has caused it to continue rising and now impacting those within our community," said Lanny Abundiz, Yanira's sister.
"The sentences imposed are not reflecting the severity of the perpetrators offense or the importance of the life that was affected or taken. There has to be a change we cannot continue to lose our loved ones at the hands of their aggressors when they decide to end a relationship. The end to their relationship should not be the end to their life because their perpetrator cannot take no for an answer. Many women struggle to look for help or support due to fear, shame, and stigma. Domestic violence is not just the victims problem, it is a community issue as it impacts everyone deeply. Together we can not only support Alma, but also be the voice of the victims who are no longer here, the victims who are fighting to leave their situation, and for those victims who have left their abuser and fighting to start a new beginning. We stand with Alma and her family and ask the community to do the same."
Alma has reportedly survived her ordeal with her alleged attacker in jail, but she has a long road to recover, leaving her business in limbo. To support Alma and her family, click here.
Yanira's alleged killer, is in jail as he continues to await his trial. With Yanira's children now motherless, Lanny and other family members have stepped up to help raise her kids. To donate to the fund that supports Yanira's children, click here
