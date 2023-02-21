RITZVILLE — The Adams County Jail currently sits empty. Zero inmates. “Today, we are faced with a situation in our jail that is dire,” Sheriff Dale Wagner told county commissioners on Tuesday.
Any inmates in Adams County are being shipped off to other jails. With just four corrections deputies currently employed, the corrections division has turned into more of a transport service. Wagner said the county is losing about $20,000 per month to outsource inmates to other counties. Deputies are also not booking any misdemeanors or lower level crimes.
The sheriff’s office, at a minimum, needs nine corrections deputies to be able to operate the jail, according to Wagner. Even then, there are many times just one deputy is on duty in the jail at a time.
But in June of last year, an inmate attacked another inmate, nearly killing them, and then attacked a corrections deputy. Six correction deputies resigned shortly after the incident due to safety concerns. Two other deputies recently resigned due to personal health issues, Wagner said.
“I don’t see us opening for another year. There’s just no way,” Wagner said, adding that would only happen if the county can hire enough corrections deputies and make a handful of upgrades to the jail. “We need help and we need to figure out what we’re going to do with the jail. We can do better.”
Wagner told commissioners the jail should be the No. 1 priority for the county, but little has been done, even with a 2014 study that showed conditions at the jail at the time were unsafe.
“I’ve done everything in my power to keep that jail running,” Wagner said. “We are losing money like crazy right now. We have to come up with something, the sooner the better.”
Wagner said the county needs to start a hiring campaign, reaching out across the northwest to find candidates to work in the jail. But the hiring process takes time, and the state only offers a corrections academy twice a year.
County Prosecutor Randy Flyckt, who also joined the commissioners meeting, said the county has not been serious about making needed changes at the jail.
“The county can’t continue to operate this way,” he said.
Flyckt said his office has a backlog of cases, especially misdemeanors and likely hundreds of outstanding misdemeanor warrants.
“We need to have that place open and running,” he added.
Along with a staffing shortage, Wagner said the jail is in need of repairs and upgrades. At a minimum, fixing the HVAC system and leaky roof, redoing flooring and walls, replacing cell doors and locks, tables and beds, as well as safety upgrades.
“Now would be a good time for fixes, (the jail) is empty,” Wagner said.
Wagner told commissioners he provided a listed of the needed repairs back in October, but little has been done to address those issues. Wager said the sheriff’s office has been able to address some safety issues on its own, but help is needed from the county.
Wagner urged county commissioners to work on a plan to address the issues at the jail, both short-term and long-term.