EPHRATA - In an innovative bid to monitor the endangered pygmy rabbit population, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has announced that it will be utilizing drones to survey habitats throughout Grant and Douglas counties over the next year.
The majority of these aerial surveys will target state and federally-managed lands. However, WDFW also mentioned the potential extension of the surveys to private properties known to be inhabited by pygmy rabbits, with the explicit consent of the landowners.
Flights will be scheduled between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., with the operation stretching from September 2023 to September 2024. The scheduling is carefully planned to coincide with the presence of adequate snow on the ground and to ensure optimal flight conditions.
“We use drones to help survey pygmy rabbit distribution and map habitat conditions in areas occupied by this species,” said Jon Gallie, a WDFW wildlife biologist. Gallie further elaborated on the advantages of using drones, emphasizing how they “allow us to gather data we would not be able to collect through other methods.”
The aerial survey is not just a step towards technological advancement; it is also a testament to the department's commitment to safety and efficiency. By using drones, WDFW can obtain critical species distribution data without endangering their staff or the animals they seek to protect.
Pygmy rabbits in Washington face a perilous existence, given their minuscule population and the looming threats to their habitats. Protected under the U.S. Endangered Species Act, the primary dangers these rabbits face arise from habitat degradation and loss. This is often the result of the conversion and fragmentation of shrub steppe habitats into cropland and developmental spaces. Additionally, wildfires have wreaked havoc on both the rabbits and their habitats over the years.