OTHELLO - Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officials are talking after the presence of a bear was confirmed in Adams County, north of Othello on Tuesday.
The black bear was photographed near some cornfields. However, the animal was eventually spotted by farmworkers on the outskirts of the city limits at Lee Street and 14th Avenue just east of the McCain Foods processing plant. The sighting in area of 14th and Lee prompted police to notify the public about the bear and what to do if you cross paths with it.
The bear reportedly left the area without incident.
WDFW officials say the presence of bears in that particular area is rare, but not out of the question. Source ONE News obtained the following statement from WDFW about the bear seen in Adams County:
Since black bears are generally associated with forests for their preferred food items and cover, seeing one in Othello is unusual. Male black bears will disperse from their mothers home range at about 1.5-3 years old, so it could be a dispersal that wandered in the wrong direction. However, we do also see bears make large movements in the late summer and fall to search out foods to fatten up before hibernation, so this bear could also be taking advantage of agricultural resources in the area. Either way, this bear is a long ways from an established black bear population and will hopefully find its way to better black bear habitat.
Recently, WDFW officials say more bears have been wandering into the Columbia Basin due to habitat destroyed by fire and more people moving into to bear populations.