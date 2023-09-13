OLYMPIA - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and the Washington Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers (BHA) have teamed up to tackle the looming threat of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).
CWD is a deadly disease that affects deer, elk, and moose, and while it hasn't been detected in Washington, it's knocking on our doorstep, with cases in neighboring states and across North America.
To encourage responsible hunting and help with early CWD detection, BHA is generously funding 100 multi-season deer tags. Hunters who submit samples from their harvested animals for CWD testing will be eligible for a chance to win one of these coveted tags.
WDFW's Melia DeVivo stresses that early detection is crucial, as CWD-infected animals often appear healthy until it's too late.
Josh Wilund, Secretary of BHA's Washington Chapter, underlines the potential ripple effects of CWD, including impacts on wildlife, economies, and hunting opportunities.
Hunters in WDFW's Eastern Region 1 can participate by visiting the WDFW CWD surveillance web page for details on sample submission and entry into the multi-season tag drawing. Importantly, this drawing won't affect your chances in the general multi-season deer tag drawing. Winners will be notified in April.
Chris Hager, BHA's Washington Chapter Coordinator, hopes this initiative will inspire everyone to play a role in CWD prevention. Together, WDFW and BHA aim to raise awareness and conserve Washington's precious resources and species.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is committed to preserving wildlife and ecosystems while providing sustainable recreational opportunities.
Backcountry Hunters & Anglers Washington Chapter is dedicated to safeguarding the state's outdoor heritage through education and advocacy for wild public lands, waters, and wildlife. To learn more, visit [www.backcountryhunters.org/washington](www.backcountryhunters.org/washington). Together, they're working to protect Washington's natural treasures and wildlife populations.