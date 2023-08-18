MOSES LAKE - Grant County Health District (GCHD) has issued an urgent water quality warning advisory for two specific zones of Moses Lake: Middle Moses Lake Advisory Zone and South Moses Lake Advisory Zone.
The advisory comes in the wake of reports suggesting potential cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) blooms near Blue Heron Park and the Sand Dunes. Water samples from these two zones will be gathered on Monday, August 21, and results are expected to be announced by Friday, August 25.
Given Moses Lake's historical encounters with blue-green algae, GCHD has proactively issued the warning, keeping the safety of the residents and visitors in mind.
In a significant move aimed at enhancing the monitoring of blue-green algae, GCHD recently inaugurated a refined system. This new method divides Moses Lake into six distinct sections for effective monitoring, advisories, and sampling. The sections are North Moses Lake, Lewis Horn, Parker Horn, Middle Moses Lake, Pelican Horn, and South Moses Lake (Sand Dunes). This innovation empowers GCHD to provide specific advisories for a particular area of the lake, ensuring more precise and effective warnings.
While these zones are currently on advisory, it is essential for residents and visitors to be aware that blue-green algae might be present in other parts of Moses Lake. Warm water conditions coupled with an abundance of nutrients during the summer make the environment conducive for the algae to flourish. These algae “blooms” have the potential to release natural but potent toxins that can pose health risks. It's not just limited to Moses Lake; other water bodies in Grant County can also exhibit these cyanobacteria blooms.
The health district will place warning signs in the mentioned zones. These signs will remain until consistent sampling over two weeks indicates toxin levels have receded below the safety thresholds set for recreational activities.
GCHD urges the public to exercise caution around the lake and strongly advises keeping pets away from the water. Direct contact with water containing these blooms should be strictly avoided.
For updated information on blue-green algae advisories and further details, the public can visit the Grant County Health District's official website at https://granthealth.org/blue-green-algae-monitoring.