WASHTUCNA - The Ritzville Adams County Journal reports that construction has officially begun on the regional landfill in Washtucna that will serve multiple counties.
Ground on the project was broken in a ceremony last Thursday. It was attended by about 50 people, according to the publication. Attendees consisted of Waste Management's staff, Adams County commissioners, Washtucna town council members and a Ritzville city councilman.
The 550-acre landfill will be situated of Mullen Road.
The landfill is owned by Waste Management and will be purposed for taking in household waste from across eastern Washington.
Plans for the landfill began back in the 1990s, but progress was continuously thwarted by disputes with neighboring wheat farmers.
Waste Management told the Spokesman Review that it expects operations to begin in early 2024. An access road to the landfill and a weigh station will also be built. It’s expected to last about 150 years and will be developed in phases, according to the publication.
The new landfill is expected to create as many as 50 new jobs.