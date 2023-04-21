That nagging 'pain at the pump' will only intensify as the weather warms, according to petroleum analysts with Gas Buddy. That 'pain' is somewhat excruciating for Washingtonians based on data released from AAA. As of Friday, AAA's U.S. gas pricing map shows that Washington state has the fourth-highest fuel costs per gallon on average. Washingtonians are paying $4.57 for a gallon of gasoline.
The only three states with loftier fuel prices are Hawaii at $4.78 a gallon, California at $4.90 and Arizona with a price-per-gallon cost of $4.69.
Analysts say OPEC's surprise cutting of oil production is to blame for the price boost.
“With oil prices touching their highest level of 2023 at nearly $83 per barrel, the national average price of gasoline has continued to inch higher, with 45 of the nation’s 50 states seeing prices rise over the last week. While the rising price of oil is likely the largest factor in rising gas prices, seasonal impacts continue to also exert pressure on prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With the Northeast making the final step in the transition to summer gasoline this week, states in that region should expect a sharp rise in gasoline prices over the next week or two. Every other region has already seen the final step in the transition occur, so while other areas will see prices continue to slowly rise, the Northeast is likely to see a pretty hefty jump of 15-40 cents per gallon soon. Oil prices remain a wildcard, but we’re likely a few weeks away from seeing the national average peak. Whether it hits $4 per gallon or not is still perhaps a 50/50 chance.”
