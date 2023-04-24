A ban on dozens of semi-automatic rifles cleared the Washington state Legislature last week, and the governor is expected to sign it into law.
The ban comes after multiple failed attempts in the state’s Legislature, and amid the most mass shootings during the first 100 days of a calendar year since 2009.
The Washington law would block the sale, distribution, manufacture and importation of more than 50 gun models, including AR-15s, AK-47s and similar style rifles. These guns fire one bullet per trigger pull and automatically reload for a subsequent shot. Some exemptions are included for sales to law enforcement agencies and the military in Washington.
The measure does not bar the possession of the weapons by people who already have them. The law would go into effect immediately once it’s signed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, who has long advocated for such a ban.
The legislation defines “assault weapon” as any of the following firearms “regardless of which company produced or manufactured” them:
AK-47 in all forms
AK-74 in all forms
Algimec AGM-1 type semiautomatic
American Arms Spectre da semiautomatic carbine
AR15, M16, or M4 in all forms
AR 180 type semiautomatic
Australian Automatic
Auto-Ordnance Thompson M1 and 1927 semiautomatics
Barrett .50 cal light semiautomatic
Barrett .50 cal M87
Barrett .50 cal M107A1
Beretta AR70/S70 type semiautomatic
Bushmaster Carbon 15
Bushmaster ACR 16 Bushmaster XM-15
Bushmaster MOE
Calico models M100 and M900
CETME Sporter
CIS SR 88 type semiautomatic
Colt CAR 15
Daewoo K-1
Fabrique Nationale FAL in all forms
Fabrique Nationale F2000
Fabrique Nationale L1A1 Sporter
Fabrique Nationale M249S
Fabrique Nationale PS90
Fabrique Nationale SCAR
FAMAS .223 semiautomatic
Galil
Heckler & Koch G3 in all forms
Heckler & Koch HK-41/91
Heckler & Koch HK-43/93
Heckler & Koch HK94A2/3
Heckler & Koch UMP
Manchester Arms Commando MK-45
Manchester Arms MK-9
SAR-4800
SKS 15 Spectre M4
Springfield Armory BM-59
Springfield Armory G3
Springfield Armory SAR-8
Springfield Armory SAR-48
Springfield Armory SAR-3
Springfield Armory M-21 sniper
Springfield Armory M1A
Smith & Wesson M&P 15
Sterling Mk 1
TNW M230
Uzi 9mm carbine/rifle
The legislation goes on to further define additional assault weapons affected by the ban. Read the full text here.