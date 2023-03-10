OLYMPIA — The Washington state Senate has passed a bill that would give police greater ability to engage in pursuits.
Senate Bill 5352 allows a law enforcement officers to initiate a chase if the officer has reasonable suspicion that a person in the vehicle has committed or is committing a crime but only a violent offense, a sex offense, domestic violence-related offenses, driving under the influence or trying to escape arrest. The measure limits vehicle pursuits to situations where the suspect of the pursuit poses a serious risk of harm to others.
The bill passed 26-23 with 16 Democrats and 10 Republicans in support.
The current law passed in 2021 sets a higher threshold of probable cause in order to engage in a chase, and only for certain crimes. Some law enforcement officials and city leaders say the revision emboldened suspected criminals to flee crime scenes before authorities could question them.
Those seeking greater police accountability contend communities are safer as fewer innocent bystanders have been injured or killed with the decline in high-speed chases.
In January, after the Senate Law and Justice Committee held a public hearing on the bill, the chair, Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond, said it would not advance. The issue of vehicle pursuits had become too politicized, she said.
But with a 5 p.m. deadline Wednesday for action on non-budget bills originating in its chamber, and with action on a similar bill unlikely in the House, Senate Democratic leadership pulled the legislation directly to the floor. Dhingra then brought an amended version closely mirroring the House bill.
Its new provisions cover training of officers and the role of supervisors in the conduct of chases. The hope, she said, is that pursuits will increase public safety but not result in members of the public getting hurt.
Sen. John Lovick, D-Mill Creek, a former state trooper and Snohomish County sheriff, sponsored the bill.
“I know this is a difficult decision for most members,” he said. “I hope this legislation will strike a balance to give our fantastic police officers the tools they need to do their jobs.”
Republicans unsuccessfully offered amendments that failed to add auto theft and reckless driving to the list of crimes for which chases could be undertaken.
“This doesn’t go far enough,” said Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro-Woolley. “I’m sorry I cannot support this bill today.”
Senators in both parties said they hoped for more but didn't want the conversation to end at this stage of the session.
“Anything is better than what we have now,” said Sen. Ann Rivers, R-La Center.
The bill heads next to the House for consideration.