OLYMPIA — The Washington state House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill banning the sale of assault weapons.
The measure, requested by Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Gov. Jay Inslee, passed by a 55-42 vote.
Ferguson first proposed the ban on assault weapons in 2017. This is the first time the House has passed the bill.
“The House today put public safety above the interest of the gun lobby,” Ferguson said. “The devastation of mass shootings extends far beyond the casualties and injuries. Mass shootings traumatize entire communities. We must stop selling these weapons of war in Washington.
The legislation prohibits the sale, manufacture and import of assault weapons in the state. The bill does not prohibit the possession of assault weapons.
“Assault weapons have contributed to some of the deadliest shootings over the last decade, and keeping more of them out of our communities will make Washington a safer place,” Inslee said. “I applaud the bill sponsors and the Attorney General’s Office for helping advance this crucial public safety measure.”
Eight other states have adopted similar legislation banning assault weapons. Multiple federal courts have upheld those laws as constitutional.
The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.