OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Health is ending its free at-home COVID-19 tests program in May.
The program, which has provided more than 15 million free tests, will end May 11. The program was started in January of last year.
“Thanks to the incredible partnership between the DOH Say Yes! COVID Test team and our partners, as well as close collaborations with the public health and healthcare systems, communities, and individual Washingtonians, our state has achieved one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates in the country,” stated Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett. “DOH will continue to support Washingtonians to keep their communities healthy and protect the elderly and those with chronic conditions who are most vulnerable to the severe impacts of COVID-19.”
Beginning Monday, the state health department changed the eligibility to receive the free tests to focus on communities that are in most need. Tests can be ordered at www.sayyescovidhometest.org.
Federally supplied free at-home tests are still available while supplies last. Insurers are still required to cover the cost of eight at-home tests per covered member per month until the end of the federal public health emergency on May 11. Tests are available at www.covid.com/tests.