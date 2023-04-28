FILE - Washington Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Anacortes, speaks on March 31, 2022, before Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill sponsored by Lekanoff that creates a first-in-the-nation statewide alert system for missing Indigenous people — particularly women, in Quil Ceda Village, near Marysville, Wash., north of Seattle. A new law in Washington state establishes a cold case unit to investigate unsolved cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people. House Bill 1177 was recommended by a state task force, passed unanimously in the Legislature and was signed last week by Gov. Inslee. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)