OLYMPIA - Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is suing nearly two dozen manufacturers of 'forever chemicals,' some of which were found in Moses Lake's water supply recently.
According to court documents obtained by the Seattle Times, Ferguson alleges that the companies knew the risks their products posed to the environment and humans.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS have been linked to cancer.
The lawsuit was filed in King County says PFAS is found in a type of firefighting foam used at airports and military areas. The lawsuit claims companies like 3M, Amerex Corporation and Tyco Fire Products Corporation violated Washington state laws, the Products Liability Act and Consumer Protection Act.
The lawsuit asks the court to order the companies to cover the cost of cleaning up PFAS contaminated water.
The Seattle Times reports that concentrated levels of PFAS are found at or close to places where foams containing PFAS were used in firefighting training for years.
In Moses Lake, the site of the former Larson Air Force Base and landfill reportedly produced the PFAS found in drinking water that prompted the shut off several city wells.
The city of Moses Lake is planning the design of and seeking funding for a filtration and treatment system that will allow these wells to eventually return to service. While development of such a system is underway, residents are encouraged to conserve water by limiting the number of days and hours of irrigation, checking water lines and fixtures (such as toilets and faucets) for leaks, taking shorter showers and installing water-saving shower heads, and turning off water while shaving or brushing teeth. The City and a team of consultants are developing an action plan to evaluate other water sources and conservation actions.
Drinking water at the U.S. Army's Yakima Training Center between Mattawa and Selah produced tested drinking water that reportedly contained 1,300 times the new limits proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency.