WARDEN – One man is dead after he was struck by a car on SR 17 south of Moses Lake on Thursday.
Washington State Troopers say 80-year-old Jose Valencia of Warden was standing on the northbound shoulder of SR 17 as a northbound vehicle driven by 53-year-old John Sharples of Moses Lake approached. Troopers say Valencia jumped in front of Sharples’ car, resulting in Valencia being hit and killed.
The crash happened about eight miles south of Moses Lake near the Potholes Reservoir shortly before 11 a.m.
The report released by State Troopers did not indicate whether Sharples was injured.