MOSES LAKE - A 30-year-old man is dead following Wednesday’s three-vehicle wreck on I-90 east of Moses Lake.
At around 2:21 p.m., Derek Duplichan of Warden was eastbound on I-90 about 10 miles east of Moses Lake when he attempted to pass a vehicle in the median and swerved back into the same lane the vehicle he was trying to pass was in. Duplichan struck the Chevy SUV he initially attempted to navigate around, resulting in both vehicles losing control. Driven by 34-year-old Brent Palmen of Moses Lake, the vehicle that was struck crossed into oncoming traffic and careened into a Toyota SUV driven by 54-year-old Kellie Taylor of Snohomish.
Duplichan’s vehicle came to rest in the median on the cable barriers, Palmen’s and Taylor’s SUVs stopped on the westbound shoulder of I-90. Duplichan died at Kadlec Hospital in the Tri-Cities area. Duplichan’s passenger, 22-year-old Cassandra Rand of Ritzville, was injured and taken to Samaritan Hospital for treatment. Palmen was taken to Samaritan Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Palmen’s three passengers: 29-year-old Jasie Foryan, 7-year-old Lena Hawk and 5-year-old Nataylee Hawk, all of whom are from Moses Lake, were also taken to the same hospital.
The driver of the Toyota SUV, 54-year-old Kellie Taylor of Snohomish, was transported to Samaritan Hospital for medical aid.
Troopers say Duplichan’s reckless driving caused the crash. It's unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.