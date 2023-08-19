CLE ELUM – Authorities have confirmed that the missing person wanted in connection with last Sunday's hit and run accident on Golf Course Road, Fernando Flores, has been found deceased.
Today, on Saturday, August 19th, deputies from Kittitas County, accompanied by Kittitas County Search & Rescue (KCSR) dogs and their handlers, located the body of Flores west of Cle Elum. Flores was previously identified as the main suspect in the accident that involved a stolen vehicle, which resulted in severe injuries to a young woman.
The search for Flores initially intensified after his family reported him missing this past Tuesday, despite initial suspicions that he had fled the area following the accident.
The discovery was made possible due to the persistent efforts of KCSR Human Remains Detection (HRD) dogs who located Flores in an area of tall grass and dense brush. This location was in close proximity to where the last signals from his cell phone were detected on the night of the accident.
While preliminary observations suggest that Flores may have succumbed to injuries sustained during the hit and run, the Coroner's Office is set to conduct a thorough investigation to confirm the exact cause of his death.
In a related development, the young woman who was critically injured during the collision has now been released from Harborview Hospital's Critical Care Unit. Medical professionals are optimistic about her recovery trajectory.