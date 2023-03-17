WENATCHEE - Recovered stolen items that never claimed by owners will be sold in an online auction next week.
Bidding starts Monday, March 20 at 8 a.m. and runs through March 31 at 5 p.m.
The Columbia River Drug Task Force says it has two storage units filled with a variety of loot. Most of the items were stolen from construction sites in and around the Wenatchee Valley.
Law enforcement says much of the merchandise is new and has never been used.
Authorities say the winning bidder will get all the items in both units.
Proceeds from the auction will go to support the Columbia River Drug Task Force in its pursuit and arrest of subjects engaged in the sale of illegal controlled substances in and around our communities it serves.
The Columbia River Drug Task Force consists of the Sheriff's Offices of Douglas and Chelan counties and the police departments of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.
For those interested in viewing these items in person, the unit will hold two viewings to occur on March 23 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on March 29 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Eagle Transfer Company at 1751 N. Wenatchee Ave B, Wenatchee, WA 98801.
The winner of this auction will be responsible for moving these items out of the storage unit by April 7.
Items up for bid include a dirt bike, home appliances, building materials, heat pumps, air conditioning units, power tools, etc.
For more information, call the Columbia River Drug Task Force at 509-664-2310. An online link to the auction can be found here.