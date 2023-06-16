EPHRATA - The late Wanapum leader, Rex "Puck Hyah Toot" Buck Jr., was memorialized by the Grant PUD commissioners in an emotional tribute that gathered the large and growing Buck family, along with friends and community members.
Utility officials say Resolution 9021, not only commemorated Rex's life but also symbolized the conclusion of the Wanapum's traditional year of respect following the passing of a tribal member. The ceremony took place at the Wanapum Heritage Center, a site that holds deep significance for the community.
During the memorial, Rex's son, Clayton Buck, delivered a heartfelt reading of Resolution 9021. The document served to honor his father's lifelong dedication to the Wanapum culture and reaffirm the strong connection between the Wanapum of Priest Rapids and Grant PUD (Public Utility District). Clayton Buck highlighted the enduring bond between the two entities, stating, "Since 1953, the sacred bond between the Wanapum and Grant PUD nourishes a relationship built on integrity, trust, and honor."
The ceremony saw members of the Buck family, commissioners, and Grant PUD staff sharing their cherished memories of Rex Buck Jr. Each individual present expressed their gratitude for his contributions and the lasting impact he made on the community.
Rex Buck Jr. dedicated his entire adult life to the protection, preservation, and perpetuation of Wanapum culture. Angela Buck, Rex's wife, stood alongside their extended family, including their newborn grandson, as a testament to Rex's enduring legacy.
The Buck family and attendees, speaking through their emotions, reflected on Rex's remarkable qualities. They emphasized his infectious smile, hearty laughter, profound wisdom, and his willingness to share the rich culture and history of the Wanapum with not only Grant PUD but anyone with an open heart and mind to listen. Those who knew Rex Buck Jr. say he had an exceptional ability to bridge gaps and build bridges, fostering understanding and appreciation for the Wanapum way of life.
Rex Buck Jr.'s contributions were not limited to his immediate community. His dedication and service reached far beyond the boundaries of Priest Rapids, touching the lives of countless individuals who had the privilege of crossing paths with him. His work served as a beacon of hope and inspiration, encouraging others to embrace cultural diversity and preserve their own heritage.
As the ceremony came to a close, the community stood united in their gratitude for Rex Buck Jr.'s invaluable contributions. The legacy of this remarkable leader and advocate for Wanapum culture will continue to shape the lives of future generations, reminding them of the importance of education, service, and the power of a warm smile.
Rex Buck Jr. may have departed from this world on February 11, 2022, but his spirit and impact will forever be etched in the hearts and minds of the Wanapum and all those who shared in his journey.