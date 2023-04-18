WASHINGTON — Walmart stores in Washington are no longer offering plastic carryout bags.
The store ended the use of the plastic bags on Tuesday.
“Eliminating single-use bags is part of our effort to reduce waste at our stores and help keep Washington communities and ecosystems clean,” said Jane Ewing, senior Vice President of Walmart Sustainability.
The change means customers will have to bring their own bags to the store. Walmart will continue to offer reusable bags and containers for purchase. Walmart delivery will continue to use plastic bags.
Walmart has also removed plastic bags from stores in Vermont, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Colorado and Connecticut, as well as Canada and Mexico.