WASHINGTON — Walmart stores in Washington will no longer offer plastic carryout bags starting next month.
The company announced it is eliminating plastic bags on Tuesday, April 18.
“Eliminating single-use bags is part of our effort to reduce waste at our stores and help keep Washington communities and ecosystems clean,” said Jane Ewing, senior Vice President of Walmart Sustainability.
The change means customers will have to bring their own bags to the store. Walmart will continue to offer reusable bags and containers for purchase. Walmart delivery will continue to use plastic bags.
Walmart has already removed plastic bags from stores in Vermont, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Colorado and Connecticut, as well as Canada and Mexico.