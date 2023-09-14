MOSES LAKE — The Down Syndrome Society of Grant County is gearing up to host its 11th annual Columbia Basin Buddy Walk at McCosh Park in Moses Lake. Scheduled for Saturday, September 23rd, the event aims to spread awareness and foster inclusion for individuals with Down syndrome within the Grant County community.
The Buddy Walk is more than just a gathering. It's an opportunity for every individual to become a buddy, to share smiles, and to show unwavering support for those with disabilities. Everyone, regardless of age or background, is encouraged to participate.
The event is set to kick off with registration starting at 2:30 pm in front of the McCosh Park amphitheater. The registration fee is $10, which includes an event shirt and food for participants.
For those looking to give back even more, the Down Syndrome Society of Grant County is seeking volunteers to help ensure the event runs smoothly. Interested volunteers can sign up between 2:00 and 2:30 pm at the amphitheater. It's not just an opportunity to lend a helping hand, but also a moment to touch lives and create lasting memories.
Organizers say over the years, the Buddy Walk has grown, not only in numbers but in the impact it has had in our community. They say the event is more than just a walk—it's a statement that Grant County stands together, promoting inclusion, understanding, and love.
If you're looking for a meaningful way to spend your Saturday, mark your calendar for the Buddy Walk on September 23rd at 2:30 pm in McCosh Park, Moses Lake.