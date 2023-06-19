FILE - Betsy Roddy of Los Angeles holds a copy of the Aug. 17, 1910, edition of The River Press of Fort Benton, Mont., on June 12, 2017. The newspaper was one of the first to report on Father's Day, an event held for the first time in June of that year in Spokane, Wash., after Roddy's great-grandmother, Sonora Smart Dodd, lobbied local church and public officials for its creation. In the years that followed, Father's Day grew to become an international event and Dodd lived to see President Richard Nixon declare it an official U.S. holiday in 1972. (AP Photo/John Rogers)