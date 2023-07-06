In a significant development, a centralized bureau called the Blake Refund Bureau is set to launch an online portal in July 2023 to administer reimbursements to individuals for fines or costs ordered by the courts. These reimbursements are related to drug possession convictions that were found unconstitutional by the Washington Supreme Court. The initiative is a result of the landmark State vs. Blake decision, which declared the state's drug possession law unconstitutional due to its failure to require knowledge of the drug possession.
Led by the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) in collaboration with various stakeholders, including local courts and county clerks, public defenders, prosecutors, impacted individuals, and advocacy groups, the development of the Blake Refund Bureau aims to provide a seamless and efficient process for individuals to receive their refunds. Sharon Swanson, AOC Blake Implementation Manager, emphasized the bureau's intention to create a user-friendly system that ensures a timely response for refund disbursement. The public will be able to search for their cases using their names or case numbers through the online portal.
The Washington Supreme Court's ruling in the State vs. Blake case resulted in thousands of drug possession convictions becoming eligible for vacation, removal from criminal records, and the reimbursement of paid court-ordered fines and costs, known as legal financial obligations (LFOs). It is estimated that over 200,000 felony drug possession charges dating back to the 1970s and an additional 150,000 misdemeanor marijuana charges may be eligible for vacation. Some of those cases are local.
To support the process of vacating these convictions and adjusting sentences for incarcerated or supervised individuals, the Washington State legislature approved $47 million in funding. Additionally, an additional $50 million has been allocated to reimburse individuals who have paid LFOs as a result of the unconstitutional drug possession convictions. The AOC has been entrusted with the task of leading these efforts and establishing the Blake Refund Bureau to administer LFO refunds to impacted individuals.
The online portal of the Blake Refund Bureau will be accessible to the public through a link on the official website of the Washington State courts, www.courts.wa.gov. The portal will provide a self-navigable database where individuals can determine if they are eligible for refunds related to their Blake convictions. Refund requests will be submitted via an online application, and once received and confirmed by the court, the refund will be issued.
While the portal's primary function is to process LFO refunds, it will also offer resources to guide individuals in clearing their convictions and seeking legal assistance. Recognizing the importance of raising awareness about the Blake Refund Bureau and the relief it can provide, a public outreach campaign will be launched by the AOC, legal agencies, human rights advocacy groups, and individuals with lived experiences. The campaign aims to reach the diverse and extensive population in Washington State affected by the Blake decision, fostering fresh starts and helping individuals become whole again.
Dawn Marie Rubio, Washington State Court Administrator, expressed the commitment of the Administrative Office of the Courts to collaborate with justice partners and inform the Blake-impacted population about the available relief opportunities. By working collectively, the aim is to provide individuals with the chance to rebuild their lives and move forward from the unconstitutional drug possession convictions that have burdened them.